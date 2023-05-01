The Rotary Club of Marshall welcomed Helen Warwick and Christy Godwin for their Presentation for the Marshall ISD Bond Election on April 27.
Helen Warwick spoke to the Marshall Rotary Club about the district improvements.
Marshall ISD has called an election to allow voters to decide on a special bond initiative in the May 6 elections. On the ballot is a $41.9 million bond package which calls for expanding and updating Marshall High School, originally opened in 1980. If approved, the bond would allow for the construction of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building and a new auxiliary gymnasium.
The funding would also pay for modernization of the high school library, lunchroom, core classrooms, CTE classrooms and common areas. Renovations would include replacing decades-old furniture, flooring and technology.