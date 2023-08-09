IMG_3456.jpg
At Friday’s Rotary Club of Marshall meeting, Rotarians got to hear from Marshall ISD’s’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Jack Alvarez on the great things coming up this season. Meet the Mavs will be held on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in Maverick Stadium.

 Contributed Photo

