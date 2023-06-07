About 60 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at a Marshall gas station and was actively running into a storm drain, the City of Marshall said.
The diesel has been contained, and there should be no health hazards or concerns from the incident, the city said.
Marshall Fire Rescue was dispatched around 8:34 a.m. to the Super 1 Foods fueling station in the 200 block of North East End Boulevard after a call reporting a refueling truck had spilled some diesel on the pavement.
"Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Burnett noted approximately 60 gallons of diesel had spilled with product actively running into the storm drain," the city said.
"The leak has been contained at this time. Calls are being made to Public Works and TCEQ. Representatives from the trucking company have made contact with a hazmat cleanup company," the city said.
There were no injuries reported.