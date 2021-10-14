The City of Marshall is notifying residents near Travis, Garrett and Key streets that they may see low volume or water pressure as city crews work to isolate and transfer a water main line.
Public Works crews are isolating an 82-year-old main on Travis Street and will be transferring service to a recently completed water main that parallels the old one.
"During this process, many valves were needed to be closed and multiple fire hydrants were opened to isolate this section," the city said. "Water customers may experience low pressure and\or low volume during this period while crews make the transition. We expect this to be a short process, but as with any activity related to water distribution systems, this may take longer than expected."
Residents who experience a complete loss of water should call the Water Treatment Plant at (903) 935-4487 so the Public Works Department can track any issues. There is no boil notice in effect.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our city infrastructure," the city said.