Marshall Symphony League officers for the new season pictured are, front row from left to right, Machelle Landreneaux, president-elect; Jennifer Truelove, president; and Thresea Collier, first vice president. Back row, from left to right, is Kayla Golden, recording secretary; Debbie Harris, treasurer; and Amy Kirkland, parliamentarian. Not pictured are Karen Bickerdike, second vice president; Christina Peteet, corresponding secretary; and Quinn Ponder, treasurer-elect.
Marshall Symphony League elects officers for new season
