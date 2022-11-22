Marshall Symphony League officers for the new season pictured are, front row from left to right, Machelle Landreneaux, president-elect; Jennifer Truelove, president; and Thresea Collier, first vice president. Back row, from left to right, is Kayla Golden, recording secretary; Debbie Harris, treasurer; and Amy Kirkland, parliamentarian. Not pictured are Karen Bickerdike, second vice president; Christina Peteet, corresponding secretary; and Quinn Ponder, treasurer-elect.