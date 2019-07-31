The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Jordan Chastain, of Marshall.
Officials said Chastain was last seen leaving her residence, walking on Muntz Cut-Off.
"None of Jordan’s family or friends have heard from her since Monday," sheriff's officials indicated.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Chastain is urged to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or call Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.