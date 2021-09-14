Marshall to begin smoke testing sewer lines Wednesday

The City of Marshall will begin smoke testing parts of its sewer collection system on Wednesday, Sept. 15, weather permitting, city officials said Monday.
Crews with the Public Works Departments and contractors will be testing in the following areas: Sanford and Elm Street, Johnson and U.S. 59, Guimon and Shadywood Drive, Spring Street, Elm and Hester Street, South Harper, Jasper and U.S. 80, Sanford/Wood and Medill Street, Alamo to Poag Street, and Park Drive to Bucksherrod Road.
The testing should be completed by Oct. 31, weather permitting, the city said.
“Smoke testing is a very simple process that involves pumping non-toxic and non-staining smoke into sewer main lines, allowing smoke to seep up through the soil and indicate any cracks or line deterioration which is a source for groundwater to infiltrate sewer lines and overload the collection and treatment system,” the city’s notice said. “Once locations are identified, city crews will repair as many of these infiltration issues as possible so that heavy rain won’t overwhelm the sanitary sewer system or interfere with the operation of the wastewater treatment plant.
“We take the time to notify the general public because the smoke can be mistaken as a fire when smoke vents out through commercial or residential sewer vent pipes on their roof or even in their yard,” the city said. “Local fire personal will be working with the field staff and will be able to differentiate between smoke from the testing and smoke that could result from a fire unrelated to the testing.”
Those with questions can call the City of Marshall Public Works Department at (903) 935-4516.