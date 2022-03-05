The City of Marshall remains under a boil notice Saturday, and city officials were offering bottled water to residents, after a water main break forced them to shut down the main pumps at the water treatment plant.
Bottled water is available for pick-up by city residents at the Marshall Convention Center beginning at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, March 5.
The said Saturday that crews were working through the night in the 600 block of Carter Street to repair a 24-inch water main break. The day before, on Friday, the city had not been able to isolate the water main for repairs and were required to shut down the main pumps at the water treatment plant, the city said.
"The City of Marshall Distribution crew and contractors were able to repair the water main in the 600 block of Carter Street on 03/05/2022 and the water plant was able to slowly bringing its systems back online," the city said.
But because of the low pressure, the city is required to issue a boil water notice to all customers. Residents should "boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)."
"To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the boil notice said. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two (2) minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes."
Questions about the boil notice can be made by calling the water plant at (903) 9935-4486.
"Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses)," the city said. "You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail."