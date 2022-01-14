A city project to repair a water main will temporarily cause no or low water pressure and will mean a boil notice will be put into effect for an area on East Pinecrest Drive on Sunday, the City of Marshall said.
The city is working on a 16-inch water main just west of U.S. 59 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Customers from Kay Street East to U.S. 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made, the city said.
“If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed within the same day,” the city said. “During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded.”
The city will update affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our City infrastructure,” the city said.