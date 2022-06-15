A Marshall woman was arrested after the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said she crashed her car and walked away while one of her two infants was still in the car and another had been left alone at a house.
Fantasia Martinez, 26, has been charged with two counts of abandon/endanger child imminent danger bodily injury, one count of driving while intoxicated w/ child passenger, one count of escape and one count of resisting arrest/transport.
The sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after a woman was spotted walking in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 20 near the 619 mile marker. When officers found the woman, identified as Martinez, the sheriff's office said she appeared to "be under the influence of alcohol and possibly narcotics due to her erratic behavior and difficulty making complete sense of the situation."
Martinez told deputies that her car had broken down and that both her children were in the vehicle. Given the proximity to the interstate, the HCSO said deputies and troopers escalated the situation out of concern for the children and detained Martinez in a patrol vehicle.
HCSO said Martinez's car was found at the end of Buck Sherrod Road south of Interstate 20.
"The vehicle appeared to have crashed through multiple road barricades, the engine was still running, and an infant was in the backseat, coming to a rest at a tree," HCSO said. "The Deputy had to break out a vehicle window to rescue the infant from the vehicle."
Martinez escaped custody while the deputy was attempting to rescue the child, HCSO said, and the deputy had to stop the rescue and go after Martinez. Once she was again detained, HCSO said Martinez began asking about her second child. HCSO said a second car seat found in the wrecked car gave them reason to believe a second child was missing.
"HCSO immediately requested assistance from surrounding Fire Departments for personnel to assist in searching for the missing infant," HCSO said. "Within 35 minutes, approximately 60 first responders were on the ground coordinating a detailed, methodical search of the area. While the search was being completed, an address was received of where the 2nd infant might be located. The address was where Martinez had recently moved too and near where the search was being completed."
Deputies forced their way into that address and found the second infant alone and unharmed. Child Protective Services were contacted, with both infants turned over into their custody.
HCSO said one deputy suffered from heat exhaustion during the extensive search but was treated was on scene.
"Thank you to the Deputies, DPS, ESDs, and Marshall Fire Department for their efforts in locating these children," Sheriff BJ Fletcher said. "It is heartbreaking to know that some children have to live in these conditions, but I am glad no lives were lost."