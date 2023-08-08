A Marshall woman was killed after being struck by a car on Friday, the Marshall Police Department said.
Marlene Floyd, 88, died at the scene.
Officers were called around 10:40 p.m. Friday to the 2600 block of East Houston Street, where they found Floyd had died from her injuries, MPD said in a press release.
Police said the 71-year-old driver of the car that struck Floyd remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, MPD said.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said these types of accidents are all too common and stressed the importance of paying full attention to the road for both the pedestrian and the driver.
“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Carruth said.