A Marshall woman was arrested Thursday after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument, Marshall police said.
Latoyia Leadetta James, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Police were called around 5 p.m. Thursday to the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1100 block of Melanie Street for a report of a stabbing.
The male victim, identified as Earnest Lee Cooks, told officers his girlfriend had gotten into a disagreement, tried to hit him and then picked up a knife and stabbed him once in the chest when he tried to leave the apartment, police said.
Cooks' injury was not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall for treatment.