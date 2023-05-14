On April 19, the Panola College visual arts department partnered with the Marshall Regional Arts Council at their annual Mini Monet Art exhibition, where three Marshall High School seniors were each awarded a $500 scholarship to Panola College. Students awarded the scholarships were Flor Montes, Monica Ramirez and Kimberly Gaspar.
MHS students awarded Panola College scholarships
