329358577_1199066057649986_3549451324493324172_n.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall High School counselors took 115 sophomores to East Texas Baptist University on Thursday to learn about MavU dual credit opportunities. They were even greeted by a few former Mavericks.

 Contributed Photo

Marshall High School counselors took 115 sophomores to East Texas Baptist University on Thursday to learn about MavU dual credit opportunities. They were even greeted by a few former Mavericks.

Recommended For You


Tags