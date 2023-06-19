Efforts to restore power to thousands of East Texans is ongoing by both SWEPCO and Panola Harrison Electric.
SWEPCO, as of their last update Sunday morning, said more than 190,000 customers remained without power. The company's outage map on Monday morning showed 125,733 total customer outages.
Panola Harrison Electric, in a Monday morning update, asked customers to make plans to stay safe and cool as they worked towards restoration.
"Please keep in mind that there are hundreds of miles of power lines that lead to your area, neighborhood, and individual home," PHEC said. "You may not see a lineman in your area, but they are working further down the line for restorations for your home.
"We received an overwhelming amount of emails and Facebook messages this weekend and we are unable to respond to each individual at this time. Sending emails or calling will not expedite your power restoration. We are working diligently to restore power to you and every Panola Harrison member."
PHEC General Manager Austin Haynes, in an update on Sunday night, said Friday's storm "was one of the worst storms to hit our territory in decades. Normally our outages are isolated to certain areas; however, this storm impacted us throughout our entire system wreaking havoc on hundreds of miles of lines in Harrison County and Panola County as well as Caddo Parrish and Desoto Parrish. We’ve also encountered extreme damage to our transmission lines."
Haynes said they have had quadruple the linemen helping with power restoration efforts. SWEPCO, too, said more than 2,800 utility professionals from AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana & Michigan Power, and Kentucky Power as well as other support from Missouri and Oklahoma were working in the area.
Marshall-Area Updates
The City of Marshall said its cooling center at the Marshall Convention Center would be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents to cool off and recharge their devices. The city itself is closed for the Juneteenth holiday.
The Jefferson Police Department said the cooling center at the Jefferson Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. was operational today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said its administrative/non-emergency lines were back up after the outage.
Weather Forecast
The National Weather Service said oppressive heat would continue Monday, with an excessive heat warning in place for Panola, Rusk, Smith and Gregg counties and a heat advisory in place for Harrison, Marion and Upshur counties.
The NWS said dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values up to 114, would be in places with an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS said. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911."
There is a chance of storms in the region tonight, the NWS said.
"After a hot and dry day, we will see the chance for thunderstorms again overnight," the NWS said. "The air will still be unstable and we could see some large hail or damaging winds from the strong to severe thunderstorms."