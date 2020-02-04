Marshall Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding an unidentified suspect, wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local liquor store.
According to MPD officials, the suspect entered C&C Liquor Store in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
“The suspect displayed a handgun to store employees and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register,” MPD Lt. Len Ames noted.
“The suspect appeared to arrive on foot and was last seen walking south across West Grand towards Marshall Street,” said Ames.
He was wearing a black Browning hoodie with a bright green/yellow Browning logo, sunglasses with silver colored wire-rimmed frames, white gloves, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes. The blue jeans appear to have light-colored paint on the back of the right leg.
MPD asks anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543, or call anonymously to Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.
“This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available,” said Ames.