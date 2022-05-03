Much of East Texas under 'enhanced' risk of severe weather Thursday

The potential for severe weather is being forecast across East Texas on Thursday, and the National Weather Service says Harrison and Marion counties are under an "enhanced" risk.
Severe weather is anticipated in advance of a strong upper level system and associated weak cold front, and the NWS said damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, adding that an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
"Thunderstorms are likely Thursday and into Friday morning ahead of a strong upper level storm system," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Some of the storms will likely be severe. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. The severe weather threat should diminish from northwest to southeast by sunrise Friday morning."