Much of East Texas under 'slight risk' of severe weather Thursday

Much of East Texas is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon into evening, the National Weather Service said.
"There is a risk for severe thunderstorms across much of our four-state area late Thursday into Thursday evening," the NWS said.
Primary threats for the storms are large hail and damaging winds, the NWS said. The risk for tornadoes is very low.
The NWS said the "slight risk" area is primarily along and south of Interstate 20.
"A break in this active Spring pattern will make for a nice weekend with the next round of severe weather possible late on Monday and into Tuesday morning," the NWS said. "This system will be moving slower with abundant Gulf moisture, making all modes of severe weather possible, including the threat for tornadoes."