Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers along with deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and EMS first responders have responded to several vehicle crashes involving multiple cars.
HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said the crash site stretches from the 607 mile marker of eastbound Interstate Highway 20, to the 614 mile marker.
"We are asking motorists to exit at the 604 or 599 if possible," said Fletcher. "We have no time frame on how long the interstate will be impassable."