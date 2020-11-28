There are no words in the English language strong enough to describe whatever it was the Cowboys put on the field on Thanksgiving Day.
Where to begin?
Sure, you can point to the offensive line and the injuries to Zack Martin and Cam Erving but those guys going down had nothing to do with the fact that Ezekiel Elliott fumbled again.
The offensive line issues don’t excuse throwing the ball on fourth-and-inches, especially when later Andy Dalton went up the middle for the first down on fourth-and-two.
We can’t blame the decision to fake punt deep in Washington territory on the offensive line.
The offensive line also has nothing to do with the fact opposing offenses are able to score at will against the Cowboys and take the “D” out of Dallas.
It’s beyond frustrating to watch from TV and know where the ball is going and the Cowboys still can’t make a stop before the opposing offense gains 12 yards.
It’s even more frustrating knowing they can’t pull off a win when so much is at stake and the first-place spot in the NFC East is there for the taking.
That brings me to my next point – I know it’s not going to happen, but I think the team that finishes at the top of the NFC East should forfeit its right to play in the playoffs.
The absolute best a team can do in the division is finish 9-7, and we all know that’s not going to happen.
The East really is the opposite of the West.
Heading into today’s contests, the Los Angeles Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the AFC West with a record of 7-3 each. The Arizona Cardinals are sitting in third place at 6-4 and at the basement of the division are the San Francisco 49ers who are currently 4-6.
If the 49ers were in the NFC East, they would be the division leaders.
Even if the Cowboys somehow managed to take the division, it would be hard to get excited knowing just how bad the NFC East is and that there’s no chance of advancing past the first round where they’d actually have to go up against a team with a winning record.
So as a Cowboys fan, it’d be hard to watch my team get demolished and as a football fan, it’d be hard to watch knowing we could have watched non-watered-down football if that playoff spot had gone to a team that actually knew how to win.
I wish it was required to have a winning record in order to make the postseason. That way, it would reward teams with the best record and put the best product on the field for some high-quality football.
Even if the Cowboys miraculously win the division, they don’t have what it takes to compete in the playoffs.
Maybe we can look forward to the 2021 season.