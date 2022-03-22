The National Weather Service has provided more details about an EF-1 tornado that hit southeastern Harrison County early Tuesday.
Assessment of a possible tornado that hit northwestern Marion County is still ongoing, the NWS said.
"The initial findings of this damage survey are preliminary and the storm survey will continue tomorrow in Marion and Cass counties in East Texas," the NWS said. "TDEM relayed an additional 5 injuries in Marion County and while the track likely continues on the ground, the team has not survey this area yet."
Elysian Fields Tornado
The NWS said the tornado, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph and maximum width of 200 yards, traveled about 6.6 miles from an area 11 miles south of Scottsville to eight miles southwest of Waskom. It was on the ground for about 11 minutes.
"The tornado initially touched down on Blocker Road and snapped and uprooted softwood trees," the NWS said. "The tornado continued on to cross County Road 1320, County Road 1312, FM 31 and County Road 1202 before it lifted. Along its path, it mostly uprooted approximately 20 trees in a convergent pattern with less than 10 trees snapped.
"A special thanks goes out to Harrison County Emergency Management for their assistance locating damage along the tornado track," the NWS said.
Marion County Damage Assessment
The National Weather Service is assessing an area of Marion County area where county officials said about 60 homes were damaged late Monday night.
The tornado track starts in central and northeastern Upshur County, where the NWS said it was an EF-2 that may possibly be upgraded to an EF-3. This tornado traveled at least 20 miles and had a maximum width of 700 yards and peak winds at 135 mph.
"The EF-scale rating is preliminary and further aerial review of damage to structures in Upshur County along with additional surveyed damage northeast of this track may necessitate an upgrade to EF-3 intensity," the NWS said.