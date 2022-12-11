The National Weather Service in Shreveport is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday in East Texas.
Areas along the Louisiana border are under an "enhanced" risk, while areas slightly west are under a "slight" risk beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will all be possible, the NWS said.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, in a Day 3 Convective Outlook, said "Severe weather potential — including tornadoes — remains evident from parts of east Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley area Tuesday and Tuesday night."
"Thunderstorms — and possibly limited severe risk — will be ongoing at the start of the period, across portions of central Texas. Strong southerly flow ahead of the advancing from will continue to advect Gulf moisture northward, though widespread elevated convection to the north will likely tend to hinder more robust northward advance of the true warm sector.
"...Given very favorable shear — veering and increasing substantially with height — rotating updrafts are expected — both with the primary, likely-to-be-linear band of storms, and any more isolated cells which may develop ahead of the main band. Along with risk for damaging winds, tornado risk should also gradually increase with time."
Temperatures will start to get colder by the end of the week, the NWS said.
"Above normal temperatures will continue through midweek and will help fuel the regional severe weather threat on Tuesday," the NWS said. "However, expect a transition to colder temps for the end of this week into at least the start of the next week to make it feel more like the holiday season."