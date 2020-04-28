Staff Reports
The National Weather Service said Harrison County and much of the surrounding East Texas region is at an enhanced risk of severe weather on Tuesday night. Primary threats include damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding.
“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Tuesday afternoon along and ahead of an approaching cool front over Eastern and Central Oklahoma, and advance southeast into the region Tuesday evening,” the NWS said, “These storms are expected to intensify and become strong or severe as they advance into the area,” a spokesman for the service added.
The National Weather Service said the storms should gradually weaken by Wednesday morning. Since storms are set to occur in darkness, residents are suggested to have weather warnings set on their phones or weather radios in the overnight hours to awake them in the event of a tornado.