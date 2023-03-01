The National Weather Service has upgraded the severe weather risk on Thursday for much of the East Texas region to "moderate," which is the fourth highest level out of five.
The moderate area includes Panola, Harrison, Marion, Gregg, Upshur, Smith and Rusk counties, along with points further west and north of Interstate 20. Threats include medium tornado potential, damaging winds up to 80 mph, golf ball-sized hail and heavy rain and flooding.
"A widespread severe weather outbreak appears possible on Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook.
There will be two chances for severe weather on Thursday, the NWS said, with the first coming during the early or mid afternoon hours where there is the potential for some discrete supercells ahead of the main line that will move through later in the day.
"Main threats for any discrete cells during the mid afternoon would be large hail and the potential for strong tornadoes," the NWS said. "Later in the afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours as a cold front sweeps through the area, a line of thunderstorms will move through the region, bringing an additional threat for damaging winds of 70 to 80 mph possible and embedded tornadoes."
The NWS said moderate to heavy rainfall will bring the potential for isolated flash flooding across the northern portion of the area where some locations could see a quick 2 inches or more of rainfall.
Wednesday's Forecast
Areas just north of a line going from Longview to Marshall are under a "slight" risk (2/5) of severe weather today, with areas further south under a "marginal" risk (1/5).
The National Weather Service said all modes of severe weather will be possible, however, there is a potential for large hail greater than 2 inches in diameter across the slight risk area. The severe weather risk should be the highest from this afternoon into the late evening hours, the NWS said.
"Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for areas north of I-20," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Large hail will be the primary threat with storms that develop today. There is a potential that we could see very large hail up to 2 inches in diameter. In addition, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will also be possible later during the afternoon hours. The greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will be across far northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and all of our southwest Arkansas counties."