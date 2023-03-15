The National Weather Service has upgrade part of East Texas’s risk for severe weather Thursday to the “enhanced” level.
That area includes parts of Harrison and Marion counties, as well as Rusk County, Gregg County, Upshur County, Smith County, Wood County and points west.
The NWS said showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase from late Thursday morning especially through the afternoon across the region ahead of a cold front and associated upper level disturbance that will approach the region from the west.
“While an isolated severe threat will exist with these storms, with large hail possible, the majority of the severe weather will hold off until late afternoon through Thursday night as these storms gradually become more surface based and organize along the cold front as it enters the region late,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook. “These storms should develop into a line as they shift southeast through the region Thursday night along the cold front, before diminishing from northwest to southeast late.
“Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threats late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night, before the severe threat diminishes late. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in the stronger storms, which may result in minor flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas,” the NWS said.
A flash flood risk remained across the East Texas region, with most areas set to receive between 1.5 and 2 inches of rainfall and parts of Panola County seeing potentially between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall on Thursday.
“Colder temperatures will spill south into the area Friday through the upcoming weekend, with temperatures possibly falling to near or below freezing over portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas this weekend through Monday morning,” the NWS said.