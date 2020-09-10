Channel Control Merchants, owner of Dirt Cheap, will bring 500 new jobs to town and approximately $2 million of capital investment in its new operation opening soon in Marshall.
The Marshall Economic Development Corporation (Marshall EDC) is pleased to welcome and announce the expansion of Channel Control Merchants of Texas, LLC, (CCM) to Marshall.
Dirt Cheap is the largest retailer of customer returns and marked out of stock merchandise in the United States. The business will lease 325,000 square feet of a privately owned structure at 2938 Brown Road, to serve their retail outlets in Texas, Western Louisiana and Southern Arkansas. A retail outlet for Dirt Cheap that is open to the public will also be located on the premises.
After hearing the capital investment and number of jobs that would be brought into Marshall, the Marshall EDC Board of Directors agreed unanimously on Aug. 26, to support the project by providing $255,000 in incentives for investment in signage, job fair promotion and employee retention through CCM’s Job Incentive Program.
The City Commission of Marshall unanimously approved the incentive agreement between Marshall EDC and CCM during city commission on Sept. 10.
“The building size, proximity to the interstate, installed utilities, and assistance with meeting workforce and operational needs were critical in deciding to expand in Marshall,” commented Carl Daniels, SVP of Supply Chain at CCM. “We are ready to start interviewing and hiring our team. We want to foster a strong relationship with Marshall EDC, the community and build a reputation as the best place to work in the area. We welcome the opportunity and look forward to growing a successful operation in a great community.”
“The scope of this project in investment and employment, is a tremendous opportunity for Marshall, Texas,” said Marshall EDC Board Chairman, Hal Cornish. “We are grateful that an existing privately owned warehouse could meet the space needs of this project. We anticipate the promotion of more private property and development that can adequately serve the needs of new and expanding businesses.”
The 667,125 SF distribution and warehouse center on Brown Road was a major private investment over time by local businessman Steve Carlile and his wife Penny.
“We are looking forward to Channel Control Merchants (CCM) beginning a long relationship with Marshall,” said Steve Carlile, President of Minglewood Properties, Ltd. “Marshall Economic Development Corporation’s work to facilitate CCM’s decision in selecting Marshall was a critical part of the process.We believe this will be a big win for Marshall and its citizens.”
Marshall EDC Executive Director Donna Maisel, CEcD, reiterated how the project follows EDC goals and regulations while being able to assist individuals during the national and local unemployment recovery.
“Distribution aligns with Marshall’s key advantages of location and workforce as well as Marshall EDC’s objectives and statutory authority," she said. “Our organization was impressed with the company Job Incentive Program. Employees with little to no experience can gain employment quickly and increase their wages over time through established performance-based metrics. We believe this will assist new entrants to the workforce as well as manyof those who have become unemployed due to COVID-19 shutdowns.”
Job Fair September 19th
Dirt Cheap plans to begin hiring employees immediately and start operations as soon as possible.
Job Fair Event for Dirt Cheap
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 2938 Brown Rd, Marshall, TX 75672
(See signage for warehouse entry)
Applicants unable to attend the event will be provided an additional date of Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.. Applicants are encouraged to come to the first event.
Positions include:
• Warehouse processing
• Management
• Security
• Maintenance
• Clerical
• AP/Safety
• Human Resources
• Janitorial
• Forklift operators
• Truck drivers
Job applicants may also apply online at ilovedirtcheap.com/careers.