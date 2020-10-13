New Diana and Elysian Fields were slated to go head-to-head on the gridiron Thursday night but the Yellow Jackets are now without an opponent this week after the Eagles forfeited the contest.
“Last year they had 24, 35 kids and 22 of them were seniors and they hired a new coach,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “They didn’t have a JV last year either. They’re 0-7 and he (New Diana first-year head coach Clark Harrell) said they’re too banged up. It is what it is.”
Although the Yellow Jackets will get the win, Ford said it’s a tough situation as they will have been off several weeks in a row.
“Last week we were off and I thought I had Shelbyville scheduled but they pulled out on Wednesday,” Ford said. “Then Diana pulled out last night and Ore City has canceled next week. Diana and Ore City are the first two (to cancel) but the problem I’ve got is we’ve got Waskom next week for the district championship and it will have been 28 days since we played Harleton.”
The Jackets enter this week with an overall record of 4-1 and a record of 2-0 against District 11-3A Division II opponents.
Ford said he’s hoping to pick up more games prior to taking on the Waskom Wildcats on Oct. 30.