Two new staff members have recently joined the Marshall News Messenger: Jessica Harker and Wyndi Veigel.
Harker will be serving as the newspaper’s city reporter for Marshall.
She graduated in 2018 from the University of Toledo with a degree in communications and a minor in women and gender studies.
Previous, she had worked at several Ohio newspapers including the Toledo Journal and The Vindicator in Youngstown Ohio before moving to Texas. She also worked at the Olean Times Herald in New York.
As a journalist, she is living her dream, since she knew from an early age she always wanted to be a writer. She would entertain her family by writing little newsletters. After joining her high school newspaper, she knew she wanted to be a journalist.
“My favorite thing about journalism is telling people’s stories. Everyone has a story to tell and I love that I was given the opportunity to be the person the community trusts to tell them accurately,” Harker said.
As a newbie to Texas, Harker said there is not one single thing that she doesn’t like and has found Marshall to be a place filled with kind, welcoming people.
She is one of 10 siblings and loves to spend her time reading true crime and fiction with her three kitties: Poohbear, Tigger and Nala. She also loves to play softball and travel.
Veigel will be serving as the newspaper’s editor. Originally from the Texas Panhandle, she recently moved to East Texas mainly to get away from the Dallas Fort-Worth traffic and because she loves trees, something there aren’t many of in the Panhandle.
Graduating from Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2007, she double majored in news/editorial journalism and English literature.
Veigel started her journalism career as the staff writer for The Farmersville Times and then became news editor for The Times and The Princeton Herald, where she worked for 13 years.
Her passions, along with journalism, include supporting first responders. She was a photographer for the Farmersville Fire Department and served on Citizens Assisting Farmersville Police.
She currently holds a position on the North and East Texas Press Association and is serving as convention chair this year.
“Telling people’s stories is something I’ve always felt called to do,” she said. “Photography just adds to the stories.”
When not behind her desk, or with her camera, she can be found reading a good book or crafting homemade cards.