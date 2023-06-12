The property at 712 Sanford Street owned by Kimberly Mills since March of 2023 received the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for June 2023.
The ranch style terra cotta- and brown-tone brick home features an exterior wall of brick with open connection pattern, in addition to a solid exterior wall containing a diamond shape pattern at the north and south ends of the home. The rich and warm earthly brick colors, interesting brick patterns, large windows covered with decorative screens and long clean roof line trim painted a deep reddish-brown color create a favorable first impression. Neatly trimmed evergreen shrubs, intense colorful coleus plants, brilliant red salvia and apple green foxtail ferns in a bed covered with black mulch extend along the entry walkway. Solar rock lighting illuminate plantings and walkway. Not shown are a cactus on the southwest corner and two red rose flower bushes along the south fence line. Welcoming guests at the covered entry porch is a Boston fern on a decorative table between two black rocking chairs, which offer comfortable seating to enjoy the landscaping, lush green lawn, and nature’s other gifts.
The New Town Neighborhood Association thanks Ms. Mills for providing a property the New Town Community and all of Marshall’s residents can be proud of.
Nominations for the Community Pride Award can be made at any meeting of the Association or by phoning (903) 926-0011. Criteria for the award are: reside within the boundaries of New Town, which is West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith, West Emory and Southwest streets on the south; and city limits on the west; and exterior of property must be well maintained with complimentary landscaping.
The association meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The July meeting will be hosted by Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 Billups St. All persons interested in the revitalization of New Town are invited to attend and participate. There are no dues to become a member of the association.