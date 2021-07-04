Fourth of July is not the only patriotic holiday where we honor those that serve. Each year, thousands of veterans are honored with an annual celebration called Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.
This year, The Marshall News Messenger, would like to pay special tribute to those veterans and active duty personnel in a special section publishing Nov. 11.
However, we need your help.
If you have a veteran or active duty military personnel that you want to honor for Veterans’ Day please send us their photo, along with name, branch of service and years served for inclusion in the section. The News Messenger will accept photos beginning Aug. 1 through Sept. 30. These photos are being accepted for free from citizens and there is no charge to submit them.
All branches of service are included as well as all wars and conflicts. Photos from multiple family members that have served are allowed and encouraged.
Email photos and information to newsmessenger@marshallnewsmessenger.com or bring it by the newspaper office at 306 E. Austin Street in downtown Marshall. Any size photo is acceptable and photos may be picked up a week after the section publishes.
For more information call 903-927-5962.