No one was injured when fire broke out in a Hallsville home on Wednesday, the Hallsville Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Longmont for a residential house fire. The fire department, upon arrival, found a house with fire and smoke showing and began fire suppression.
HFD reported the fire was put out and there were no injuries.
"We would like to thank West Harrison fire department, Hallsville Police department and the Harrison County Fire Marshal office for their assistance in this response," HFD said.