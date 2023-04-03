The National Weather Service says another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday into Tuesday night as the next cold front will arrive.
Much of East Texas faces a risk of severe weather, with the northern sections of Panola, Rusk and Smith counties, as well as parts of Harrison and Marion counties, under a “slight” (2/5) risk. Parts of Rusk, Smith, Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties and areas to the north are under an “enhanced” (3/5) risk of severe weather.
“The severe threat appears to be highest along and north of the I-30 corridor where all modes of severe weather will be possible through the early morning hours on Wednesday,” the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued Monday.
“The pattern looks to remain unsettled through the end of the week as rounds of heavy rainfall will become more likely as the front stalls south of the region. This could reintroduce flooding concerns across the region through the end of the week as several inches of rainfall may be possible over the next week.”
The NWS said the rain “will gradually diminish over the Easter weekend as the stalled boundary finally exits to the southeast.”