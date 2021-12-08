NWS: Harrison County may see severe weather Friday

A strong storm system may bring severe weather to the Harrison County area on Friday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
The eastern portion of both Harrison and Marion counties is under a "slight risk" from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday, with primary threats being damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The western sides of the counties fall under a "marginal risk."
"A strong storm system will push through the ArkLaTex Friday into Friday night," the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. "Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible. The first round will be Friday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms that have the potential to become severe with threats of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.
"The second round is expected to be a squall line Friday night with severe damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as the primary threats," the NWS said.
The National Weather Service also said record high temperatures are possible ahead of the front on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s or lower 80s across the area.