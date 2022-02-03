Temperatures in most of East Texas remained above freezing Thursday morning, slightly delaying expected ice and sleet for the middle and eastern parts of the region. But the National Weather Service says that will change as the day goes on, with the area starting to see freezing rain or sleet this afternoon.
Meteorologist Davyon Hill, in a Thursday morning weather briefing, said expected winter precipitation came later than expected because the Ouachita Moutains in Arkansas prevented some of the cold air from hitting until about 6 a.m. this morning.
“With this shallow air mass, cold air mass, the Ouachita really limits the amount of cold area that can filter in here,” he said, adding later “We’re still below the freezing line or above freezing in those areas as that cold air is having trouble.”
That cold air is expected to hit later today, Hill said.
The National Weather Service lengthened its winter storm warning and winter weather advisories that were in place until 9 p.m. Thursday while adding more Northwest Louisiana parishes to that list.
Harrison, Marion, Rusk and Gregg counties remain under a winter weather advisory. Smith and Wood counties remain under a winter storm warning.
Hill said snow and sleet/freezing rain accumulations will create hazardous travel across the northern areas of the four-state region. Trace accumulations are possible across the Interstate 20 corridor through late Thursday evening. Areas farther east and south of I-20 will see more rain as opposed to winter precipitation, but ice is still a concern on elevated surfaces. And black ice is still a concern throughout the entire area, Hill said, as temperatures will dip below freezing tonight.
“Any areas that have standing water, it’s a possibly that could freeze and cause black ice,” Hill said, saying that the NWS is advising people to stay off the roads if they can.
Right now Hill said areas around Tyler, Gilmer and up to Broken Bow are seeking icy conditions. That should move east to the Longview, Jacksonville and Texarkana areas by about 3 p.m. The furthest East Texas areas will see more winter precipitation a little later than that.
“As we slowly move throughout the day, especially in the afternoon areas, we’ll start to see that transition to the east,” Hill said.
The NWS said isolated power outages are possible as ice accumulates on trees and power lines.
Friday night’s temperatures are expected to be some of the coldest of the winter so far, with temperatures in the low teens possible. Hill said a hard freeze warning is possible.
But temperatures will climb above freezing on Saturday throughout the whole region. The region is expected to see dry weather through next week.