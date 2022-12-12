The National Weather Service says a line of storms expected Tuesday afternoon could bring tornadoes and damaging winds to the East Texas area.
The NWS on Monday expanded its forecasted “enhanced” area to include more of East Texas. The area includes parts of Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Gregg and Cherokee Counties. The rest of East Texas is under a “slight” risk, though Meteorologist Matt Hemingway said in a weather briefing Monday afternoon that all of East Texas should stay alert for potential severe weather.
“The entire region will be under the gun for severe weather tomorrow, and that again includes tornado potential, which we have rated as medium, damaging winds up to 80 mph,” he said.
Tornadoes and damaging winds are the biggest threats; hail, flash flooding and some excessive rainfall are lesser concerns, Hemingway said.
Hemingway said there was an increased risk of a few strong EF-2 or greater tornadoes initially in East Texas and Northern Louisiana in isolated, discrete storms as well as a threat of tornadoes embedded within the line of storms that’s expected to move through the region.
“Starting at noon we should see the warm front... that should actually move all the way north of our area, which would put the entire four-state region in what we call the warm sector for storms to be in development,” Hemingway said.
In regards to the storm’s timing, Hemingway says the NWS is forecasting that storms will begin around lunchtime in the western areas of East Texas around Tyler, with the line moving to Longview by 3 p.m. and Shreveport by 5 p.m. By 7 p.m., it should be well into Louisiana, he said.
An excessive rainfall outlook puts the eastern portions of the East Texas region, from Gregg and Rusk County eastward, under a slight risk of flash floods into Tuesday night. Most of the East Texas region should see between half an inch and 1 inch of rainfall Tuesday, with very eastern areas of Marion, Harrison and Panola counties and the southernmost portion of Rusk County, expected to receive between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain.