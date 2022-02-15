The National Weather Service is warning that potentially severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night and Thursday across much of the East Texas region.
"Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible," the NWS said.
Areas around Interstate 20 and north have been placed under a "slight" risk on Wednesday night, with areas at the very eastern edge of the Texas border being put under a "slight" risk on Thursday.
"Showers and thunderstorms will increase once again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, ahead of a strong upper level storm system that will eject northeast across West Texas into Oklahoma," the NWS said in a hazardous weather alert. "The potential will exist for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday, before cooler and drier conditions return in wake of a cold frontal passage on Thursday night."