NWS: 'Strong to severe' thunderstorms expected Monday night

The National Weather Service says a powerful storm tonight is expected to bring "bring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms particularly to East Texas and Western Louisiana."
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with an isolated tornado or two possible over Deep East Texas and Western Louisiana, the NWS said.
"Showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase today across portions of East Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and adjacent portions of southwestern Arkansas, and will spread east across the remainder of the region overnight ahead of a cold front and a strong upper level storm system. A few severe storms will also be possible," the NWS said in a severe weather outlook issued Monday morning. "Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail is possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue to spread east across the remainder of the region overnight into Tuesday ahead of a cold front and a strong upper level storm system, the NWS said.
"A few severe storms will be possible overnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail is possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," the NWS said.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to return by Friday.
"The disturbance that causes this activity will need to be monitored for its potential to create another severe weather threat by the end of the week," the NWS said.