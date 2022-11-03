NWS upgrades East Texas severe weather risk for Friday

The National Weather Service has upgraded its outlook potential for severe weather for much of East Texas, putting almost all of the region under an "enhanced" look beginning Friday afternoon.
In a weather briefing Thursday morning, Meteorologists Ryan Knapp and Brandon Thorne said all modes of severe weather are expected, with tornadoes and wind being the greatest threats.
Tornado potential was at "medium," with potential wind gusts up to 70 mph, the NWS said, especially in areas under enhanced risk. Ping pong-sized hail is also possible in areas under enhanced risk. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall in localized areas, but the NWS said overall the region should see 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next three days.
The storms (and a cold front) are expected to arrive between Friday afternoon and later that evening, and the NWS said they would decrease in intensity as they move across the Ark-La-Tex region and firmly into Louisiana.
Saturday into Sunday, the NWS said the region should see quieter weather before a slight warming trend early next week.