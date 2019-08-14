A drug bust in the 1600 block of South Street in Marshall Wednesday resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash.
"Wednesday August 14, 2019, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) Team and three Marshall Police Department SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at 1601 South Street in Marshall," HCSO Chief Brandon "BJ" Fletcher indicated in a press release. "The search warrant was issued as result of an ongoing investigation by the Harrison County narcotic investigators."
Fletcher said the search warrant was served without incident and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of more than 3 pounds of methamphetamines, three handguns and 3,900 in cash.
Andres Martinez-Juarez, 32, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
"This investigation is ongoing," said Fletcher. "The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall Police Department are working together to take these drug dealers off our streets."