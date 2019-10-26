Charles Ray Mason, 31, of Marshall, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 26 on one count of murder after a shooting took place in the Belaire Manor apartment complex.
According to information released by Marshall Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the city of Marshall's dispatch center received reports that a male had been shot in the 1300 block of Melanie Street at the apartments.
Patrol officers with the Marshall PD immediately responded as did medical personnel from the Marshall Fire Department. A male was discovered at the location with several gunshot wounds. Responding patrol officers rendered first aid to the victim but it was determined by medical personnel that he was was deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.
Another male, later identified as Mason was IDed as the shooter by witnesses and was located a short distance from the scene by responding officers. Mason was taken into custody and transported to Marshall PD.
This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes appropriate.