A shooting in Hallsville killed a man Tuesday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
Kevin Rogers, 44, of Hallsville died at the scene.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Walker's Mill Road in Hallsville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies arriving on scene found Rogers had been shot. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
"The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident and more details may be released as they become available," the sheriff's office said.