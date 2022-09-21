One killed in industrial accident in Harrison County

One person died in an industrial accident on an oil well site in Harrison County, the sheriff's office said.
The death has been ruled accidental, and the sheriff's office said they would not be releasing the person's name at the employer's request.
The sheriff's office said they were notified around 7 p.m. Wednesday of an industrial accident on an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road where a person had died.
During their investigation, deputies learned that the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. and that the person who died had been taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
"Now that Investigators have completed interviews, examined the deceased, and reviewed the evidence, this death is ruled accidental," HCSO said in a press release.
The sheriff's office has contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, otherwise known as OSHA, who will now conduct an administrative investigation, as they do with all industrial accidents.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family after suffering the loss of their loved one," Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said.