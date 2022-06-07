One person died and at least one other was critically injured after a “chaotic scene” of two multi-car crashes on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Cooper said Marshall Fire/EMS responded just after midnight to the crash scene, which was on I-20 between mile markers 634 and 635 on the eastbound side of the highway.
“Marshall’s entire crew was involved in one way or another supporting Waskom EMS,” Cooper said. “It was noted that there were multiple crashes, and immediately Battalion Chief Burnett called for additional personnel and resources, which included mutual aid from Greenwood, Louisiana, and a helicopter from both Shreveport and Longview.”
Cooper said patients were taken to LSU and Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, and that at one critically injured person was taken to LSU by helicopter.
“An unknown number of patients were taken away from the scene by privately operated vehicles,” he said. “There was unfortunately one deceased person on scene.”
Cooper described it as “a very unfortunate incident that involved the support from multiple emergency agencies.”
“A special thanks to all involved,” he said. “Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all those who suffered loss in this most tragic incident.”
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Lauren Antanae Williams, 21, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault family violence on Friday.
- Eric Dwayne Walton, 51, of Marshall was arrested for a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
- Charles McKnight, 55, of Marshall was arrested for two MPD Class C warrants on Saturday.
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
- Chad Lamar White, 37, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
- Jada Neshun Anderson, 18, of Marshall was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday in Marshall.
- Assault family violence was reported on Friday on Fairview Street.
- Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
- Forgery of government document, national inst., money, or security information was reported on Saturday on E Pinecrest Drive.
- Drunkenness was reported on Sunday on S Washington Avenue.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’ Office
- Christopher John Cisco, 27, of Marshall was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday.
- Keith Calvin Donavan, of Marshall was arrested and charged with two MPD warrants and no drivers license.
- Christopher Michael King, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
- Ryan Sebastian Manning, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz on Sunday.
- Colton Ray Strnad, 23, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, park, stopped or stranded in roadway and parked facing traffic on Sunday.
- Trey Lavert Valentine, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz and unlawful carrying a weapon.
- Ashley Elizabeth West, 37, of Shreveport TX was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on Saturday.
- Zackary Duane Worley, 20, of Tatum was arrested and charged with failure to maintain financial responsibility, no drivers license, interference with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport, assaulting a public servant on Sunday.