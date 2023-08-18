Panola College New Hires 2023-2024.jpg
Pictured from top to bottom, left to right, are Joseph Kuligoski, Matthew Benoit, Aaron Williams, Jeff Murray, Jamesha Hodge, Mary Hilliard, Jared Reynolds, Kimberley Funderburk, Casie Risinger, Ideria Garrett, Dr. Angela Lucas, Lisa Underwood, Elizabeth Hobbs and Ashley Parker.

 Contributed Photo

Panola College has announced 14 new hires for the 2023-24 academic year:

  • Matthew Benoit – Police Officer
  • Kimberley Funderburk – Professor, Theatre
  • Ideria Garrett – Professor, Vocational Nursing
  • Mary Hilliard – College Store Clerk
  • Elizabeth Hobbs – Professor, Associate Degree Nursing
  • Jamesha Hodge – College Store Clerk
  • Joseph Kuligoski – Head Coach, Men’s Basketball
  • Dr. Angela Lucas – Professor, Psychology
  • Jeff Murray – Maintenance Technician
  • Ashley Parker – Coordinator, Certified Nurse Aide and Patient Care Technician
  • Jared Reynolds – Professor, Economics
  • Casie Risinger – Professor, Associate Degree Nursing
  • Lisa Underwood – Instructor, Vocational Nursing
  • Aaron Williams – Student Life Coordinator

