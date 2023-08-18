Panola College has announced 14 new hires for the 2023-24 academic year:
- Matthew Benoit – Police Officer
- Kimberley Funderburk – Professor, Theatre
- Ideria Garrett – Professor, Vocational Nursing
- Mary Hilliard – College Store Clerk
- Elizabeth Hobbs – Professor, Associate Degree Nursing
- Jamesha Hodge – College Store Clerk
- Joseph Kuligoski – Head Coach, Men’s Basketball
- Dr. Angela Lucas – Professor, Psychology
- Jeff Murray – Maintenance Technician
- Ashley Parker – Coordinator, Certified Nurse Aide and Patient Care Technician
- Jared Reynolds – Professor, Economics
- Casie Risinger – Professor, Associate Degree Nursing
- Lisa Underwood – Instructor, Vocational Nursing
- Aaron Williams – Student Life Coordinator