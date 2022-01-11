Panola-Harrison Electric Cooperative is alerting customers in the Fern Lake neighborhood of Marshall that it will conduct a planned outage Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The planned outage will begin at 8 a.m.
“There is a large oak tree that must be cut down to due to its proximity to the power lines that feed the area,” Panola-Harrison Electric said. “This outage is necessary for the safety of the right-of-way crew and will last for 4 to 8 hours. We apologize in advance for this necessary outage and hope that our affected members can find alternate arrangements for their power needs during this time.”