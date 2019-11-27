One person was killed in an early morning accident Wednesday when a van struck a pedestrian just after 6 a.m.
A male was crossing U.S. Highway 59 just south of the intersection of East Houston when he was hit by a four-door van, according to information released by the police department at the scene.
Sources at the scene confirmed the man killed was homeless. The road remained closed for several hours as an investigation continued.
No further details are known at this time. This is a breaking news story and more information will follow in the print edition.