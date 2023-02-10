Hallsville East Elementary School has named its staff of the year. Teacher of the Year is Amber Cobble. Staff Member of the Year is Whitney Bueche. Rookie of the Year is Shelly Sellers.
PHOTOS: Hallsville East Elementary School names staff of the year
- Special to the News Messenger
