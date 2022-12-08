Harrison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Lt. Argenbright and K-9 Lobo enjoyed seeing students and faculty at Elysian Fields and Harleton ISD on Tuesday while performing “school safety checks.”
PHOTOS: Harrison County K-9 team performs school safety checks
