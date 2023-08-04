The Elysian Fields High School band's Jacket Band Camp got underway this week, the school reported. Students are working hard to prepare for the upcoming marching season.
PHOTOS: Jacket Band Camp underway in Elysian Fields
- Special to the News Messenger
