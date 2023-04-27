The Neighborhood Empowerment Initiative Neighborhood Cleanup Program joined with Keep Marshall Beautiful to tend to the community garden, rebuild flower beds and plant flowers and vegetables on April 22. The community garden is located on the corner of Sanford and Alvin in Marshall.
PHOTOS: Keep Marshall Beautiful, volunteers work at community garden
